Prince William County police are investigating an apparent false call of a threat near Potomac High School in Dumfries.
Officers responded to the area of the high school on Panther Pride Drive, but said nothing was found. Police did not release the nature of the threat, but said it appears to be a false call.
Parents told InsideNoVa.com that the high school was in lockdown.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
