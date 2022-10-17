Fairfax County police are asking for the community’s help to identify an armed rape suspect.
Detectives continue to investigate a rape that occurred on Oct. 1 at a hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna. Officers responded at 5:30 p.m., after receiving a report of a man that sexually assaulted a woman and brandished a firearm, police said in a news release.
The suspect entered the unlocked hotel room, physically and sexually assaulted the victim and fled. A man known to the victim learned of the assault, saw the suspect and gave chase, according to the release.
The suspect pointed a firearm at the man and continued his escape. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Evidence was collected at the scene and with the help of the victim, which was then sent to the Department of Forensic Services for analysis, police said.
Detectives obtained video surveillance from the hotel and of the man entering the Metro at the Eastern Market station. The suspect switched to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and exited at the Spring Hill station.
Officers with the Metro Transit Police Department determined the suspect entered the Metro at the Spring Hill station following the assault. He took the Silver Line to Metro Center and switched to the Red Line in the direction of Glenmont, police said.
Detectives believe the suspect resides in the Washington D.C. area. He is described as Black, 25 to 40 years-old, 5’8 to 6 feet, with a heavy build and short curly black hair that is partially dyed blonde.
Anyone with information about this man’s identity is asked to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).
