Detectives are looking for leads in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man found dead Tuesday night inside an apartment in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County.
Police were called to the 3100 block of Southgate Drive at 7:12 p.m. after a family member found Ronald Worthy Jr., of Alexandria, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body. Fire and Rescue personnel responded and pronounced him dead, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The investigation revealed Worthy was last seen by a family member Tuesday morning. During a canvass of the neighborhood, several community members believed they heard gunshots in the early afternoon hours but police dispatch received no calls for service, the release said.
Cartridge cases were recovered inside the apartment. Detectives did not observe any obvious signs of forced entry into the apartment and do not believe this to be a random act of violence, the release said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information about this crime or who may have noticed anything suspicious is asked to please call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is being investigated as the 14th homicide year to date in Fairfax County. Detectives have made 10 arrests related to the 14 homicides. In 2020, there were 6 homicides year to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.