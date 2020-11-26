A man was struck and killed by a car Wednesday evening in Springfield, and the driver fled the scene.
Police were called to the scene at Backlick and Edsall roads around 6:30 p.m. where they found the pedestrian dead at the scene.
Detectives are asking anyone who was driving in the area and saw the crash or something suspicious, call the non-emergency number 703-691-2131.
