Police are searching for suspects in a string of burglaries in Montclair and Dale City early Monday.
At 8:45 a.m., officers were called to the Lake Montclair Center in the 5100 block of Waterway Drive to investigate multiple burglaries and burglary attempts to businesses between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Two suspects either forced entry or attempted to force entry through the rear doors of approximately five businesses in the shopping center: the Animated Child Day Care, Subway, Vivian’s Nail Salon, the Framing Outlet, and the Tae Kwon Do Martial Arts studio, Perok said.
Miscellaneous property was reported missing from the Framing Outlet while no property was reported missing from the Tae Kwon Do studio. A backpack reported missing from the day care center was recovered nearby. No entry is believed to have been made into the Subway or Vivian’s Nail Spa.
Upon reviewing video surveillance, the suspects matched the description of two men involved in an earlier burglary at Cheshire Station Plaza in Dale City about 7 a.m. Monday, Perok said.
In that case, two men forced open a rear door at the World Nails & Day Spa at 4151 Cheshire Station Plaza about 7 a.m. and removed an ATM containing an undisclosed amount of money.
During a canvass of the shopping center, officers discovered damage to the neighboring GNC store, but the suspects did not get in.
