Leesburg police are searching for a man who robbed the M&T Bank at 341 East Market St. late Friday afternoon.
The robbery happened between 4:25 and 4:35 p.m., police said in a news release. The robber presented a note to the teller demanding cash and implied that he had a weapon, however no weapon was displayed.
An undisclosed amount of cash was given to the man, who then fled the bank on foot. Officers immediately responded, however they were unable to locate the suspect.
The robber was white and in his 50's, approximately 5’8” tall, 170 to 180 pounds, with gray, parted hair. He wore a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, and a black gaiter style face mask.
The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Section. Anyone who has relevant information and has not already spoken with law enforcement is asked to contact Detective M. Pereira at 703-771-4500 or at mpereira@leesburgva.gov.
Damn so that is what Jerry Glanville is doing since the coaching gigs dried up?
