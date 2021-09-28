Manassas Park police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who got off the school bus this afternoon and hasn't been seen since.
breaking
Police search for missing 11-year-old girl in Manassas Park
-
- Updated
- 0
Kilee Whittaker was attending her first day of school in Manassas Park since moving from out of state, Manassas Park police said.
She was last seen getting off the school bus at 2:43 p.m. this afternoon at Lambert and Denver drives and has not been seen since.
She was last seen wearing a gray and plaid, long-sleeved, button-up shirt with a white undershirt, blue jeans, black Nike shoes and the Nike check mark is rose gold in color.
If you have seen Kilee, please contact Manassas Park Police at 703-361-1136.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Real-time social media posts from local businesses and organizations across Northern Virginia, powered by Friends2Follow. To add your business to the stream, email cfields@insidenova.com or click on the green button below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.