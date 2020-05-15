Police are searching for a stranger who sexually assaulted a homeless woman in her tent in Woodbridge on Thursday evening.
The 55-year-old victim told police that she was in her tent in a wooded area in the 3200 block of Golansky Boulevard when an unknown man approached.
When the victim attempted to call police, the suspect entered the victim’s tent before taking her phone and throwing it, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
A physical altercation ensued and during the encounter, the man held the victim down and sexually assaulted her before fleeing on foot.
Officers and police K-9 searched the area, but the man wasn't located.
The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic or light-skinned man, between 18 and 22 years old, 5’6” and 140 pounds with a medium build, wavy light brown hair, and a silver earring in his left ear.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes with red markings.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
