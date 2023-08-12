Police are searching for the gunman who shot another man Saturday afternoon outside the community pool in the Winding Creek subdivision off Spriggs Road.
Prince William County police were called to the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive around 2 p.m. and arrived to find a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. A witness said the victim was shot in the head while in a car parked outside the Winding Creek pool. He was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center.
Officers are searching for the shooter and no suspect descriptions have been released. Anyone who sees suspicious people in the area is asked to call police.
(2) comments
Wow. 2 pm outside a community pool. Unbelievable.
A speedy recovery and my condolences to this person and their loved ones.
As a reminder, when Newsham says that this is an isolated incident and no danger to the public, please keep in mind that every bullet is a significant danger to oneself and their own loved ones. Today there may have been a single victim, but bullets often don't hit their intended target, and tragedies of anyone nearby could and have in the past, claimed unintended victims.
This is to say, as long as crime continues to rise, and goes unchecked in our county, there are no isolated incidents. We are all one tragic day away from becoming a victim.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.