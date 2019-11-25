Police are looking for three teenagers involved in a burglary at Antietam Elementary School in Lake Ridge on Nov. 23.
Officers were called to the school at 12000 Antietam Road for an alarm.
The school security resident reported that multiple motion alarms were activated inside of the school.
The investigation revealed that two bicycle racks had been upended and used as ladders to gain access to the roof of the school, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr. All exterior doors were secured.
Video surveillance showed two juveniles enter the school from an enclosed courtyard while a third juvenile remained outside keeping a lookout.
The two juveniles eventually exited the building through the front door before all three fled the area. No property was reported missing and the teens were not located.
One of the teens was white about 12 to 16 years old with blond hair and last seen wearing a blue/red long sleeve shirt, blue pants, white socks and black Nike shoes.
The second was an Asian male, between 12-16 years old with black hair and last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and jeans.
The third was described as a white male, between 12-16 years of age with black hair and last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and carrying a skateboard.
