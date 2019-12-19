Police are looking for a 50-year-old Woodbridge man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of two young girls between October 2017 and May 2018.
On Dec. 2, detectives with the Special Victims Unit concluded an investigation into the assaults, which occurred at a home in the Dumfries area, police said in a news release.
The investigation revealed that the victims, who were ages 5 and 7 at the time, were assaulted on more than one occasion by a man they know during that time frame. The victims recently reported the incidents, prompting the police investigation.
On Dec. 6, detectives obtained warrants charging Reymundo Luvian Rosas of the 13000 block of Orchard Drive with sexual battery and object sexual penetration, police said. Attempts to find him have been unsuccessful.
Rosas is Hispanic, about 5’9’’ and 138 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
