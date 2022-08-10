Police are looking for a person of interest in the Wednesday afternoon murder of a woman inside a Falls Church apartment.
The woman was found after 2 p.m. in the 2900 block of Willston Place, Fairfax County police said on Twitter.
A witness described seeing a Hispanic man in a white hat, light blue shirt and khaki shorts running from scene. Fairfax police this afternoon released an image from a surveillance camera of the potential person of interest.
Anyone who knows the man pictured or has any information is asked to contact 911.
