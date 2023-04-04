Police are looking for two men who rammed their way into the Koons Kia dealership in Woodbridge late Sunday and stole two cars.
Police were called to the dealership at 14208 Richmond Highway just after 5:45 a.m. for a burglary that occurred between 10:36 p.m. and midnight. Two men used a pickup truck to strike the fence surrounding the dealership, causing significant damage, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Once on the property, they went into the business through the bay doors, which were found damaged. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from inside and two vehicles were stolen, a blue, four-door 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn/Lone Star and a dark blue, four-door 2020 Hyundai Sonata Limited, Perok said.
One burglar was described as Black, between 18 to 25 years old, 5 foot 11 and 175 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored beanie and hooded sweatshirt with a red puffer outer vest, red joggers, jewelry, and dark-colored shoes.
The other was described only as a Black male last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue denim faded pants, dark-colored high-top shoes, and carrying a dark-colored “The North Face” bag.
