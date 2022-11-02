Police are looking for three suspects -- one of them brandishing a firearm -- who approached a man and woman in the Manassas area on Oct. 30.
Officers were called to the 7700 block of Brandon Way in the Sudley area just before 2:45 a.m. after the victims, a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, ran to a nearby house to get away.
The two were getting out of their car when they were approached by three masked men who exited a nearby a white van, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The suspects, one of them was brandishing a firearm, approached the victims, who ran to a nearby house and contacted police. The masked men then ran back to the van and fled the area.
No shots were fired and the suspects did not make contact with the victims, Carr said.
