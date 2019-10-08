Police are searching for a gunman who robbed an employee at the Balls Ford Road McDonald's drive-through window on Friday.
The man pulled up to pay for his order at the Manassas-area restaurant about 4:55 p.m,, but instead got out of his car, brandished a gun and approached the window, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
The man then reached through the window and took the money from the open register. Afterward, he returned to his car and drove away.
The robber was described as black, about 18 to 25 years old, with a medium build, black dreadlocks, a goatee and mustache, and tattoos on both arms and his left hand. He was last seen wearing a black beanie style cap, a black t-shirt with a yellow/red image and dark jeans.
He was driving a beige colored Mitsubishi Mirage.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
