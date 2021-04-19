Police are searching for a man who followed a woman into the bathroom at the Woodbridge Walmart on Thursday, then tried to film her on his phone.
Officers were called the store on Worth Avenue off Prince William Parkway at 2:30 p.m., where the 28-year-old victim reported someone reached over the stall she was in with a phone in their hand.
The victim exited the bathroom and notified the police.
Upon reviewing the surveillance footage, an unknown man was seen entering the women’s bathroom after the victim, Prince William County Master Police Officer Renee Carr said.
When another patron entered the restroom, the man was seen quickly exiting before fleeing the area in a blue Hyundai sedan.
The man was described as black, about 5 feet 6 and 150 to 170 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a red hat with the letter “F” on the front, a full ski-style mask, a dark colored jacket, a white t-shirt, and white shoes.
Please stop publishing these reports. Women are scare enough already.
