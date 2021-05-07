Police are asking the public's help in identifying the man who raped a woman near Noble Pond Way in Woodbridge late Thursday.
The victim, a 25-year-old woman, told police she was sitting in the grassy area near Noble Pond Way and Golansky Boulevard about 10:10 p.m. when a man approached her from behind.
He implied he had a knife and demanded the victim go into a nearby wooded area, then raped her and left on foot, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
The victim immediately went to a nearby business where police and rescue were contacted.
The suspect was white, about 6 feet tall and between between his late 30s and early 40s, with long blond hair and a gravelly voice. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored face and neck covering, dark-colored jeans, and construction style boots.
"Detectives with the Special Victims Unit are actively investigating the incident and are seeking to speak with anyone who may have seen the suspect matching the provided description in the area at the time of the assault," Carr said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding this sexual assault is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
