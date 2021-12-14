Police are asking the public's help identifying a man who sexually assaulted and possibly stole from an unconscious man in Dale City on Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 4300 block of Glendale Road about 9:40 a.m., were a witness reported they saw an unknown man appear to sexually assault the other individual, later identified as a 59-year-old man, while the two were in a wooded area behind a home, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The suspect then appeared to go through the victim’s pockets before leaving the area on foot.
Rescue responded and took the unconscious victim to the hospital. It was unclear why he was unconscious, Carr said. Police say they don't know if the suspect took any of the victim's property.
The suspect was described as a light-skinned male wearing a black/white baseball-style cap, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with an image on the front, light-colored pants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
