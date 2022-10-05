Police are searching for a 25-year-old man who escaped police custody Tuesday as he was being detained on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were called to the Bayvue Apartments in the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue at 10:13 a.m. about suspected illegal drug use. Isaiah Dimtri Hall, 25, of Monroe Drive in Woodbridge, was being held by apartment security personnel, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Officers determined he was wanted for a non-violent, failure to appear offense on a previous drug violation. Officers took Hall into custody, but as they were walking to the police cruiser, he pulled away from the officers and was able flee the area on foot, Carr said.
Officers and a police K-9 searched the area but didn't find him. Hall is wanted on charges of escape without force and petit larceny, Carr said.
Well I wonder if Fred Lynn middle school is on lockdown. Just another day in Hoodridge. Nothing to see here folks.
