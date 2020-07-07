Police are searching for a Maryland Uber driver who faces charges of sexual assault and incident exposure in an incident involving a 19-year-old passenger in the Manassas area.
On July 2 just before 5 a.m., the victim arranged for an Uber ride in the area of Dumfries and Bristow roads. During the ride, the driver exposed himself to the victim and sexually assaulted her, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The victim was able to separate herself from the accused while still inside the vehicle before arriving at the requested destination. No physical injuries were reported.
On July 3, following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for Aaron Ginn, 27, of Cornflower Lane in Waldorf, Maryland. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.
Ginn is described as black male, 5’7”, and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No photo of Ginn is available.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
Never heard of Walford, Maryland. Must be a really bad attempt to spell Waldorf.
