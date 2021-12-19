State police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a man on Interstate 95 south near Quantico early Sunday.
The victim had been in an accident with another vehicle around 2 a.m. near the 148 mile marker and both drivers pulled off the left shoulder of the highway, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. That crash caused minimal damage.
The adult male driver of one of the cars involved exited his vehicle and began walking across the southbound travel lanes when he was struck by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
The striking car, believed to be a red Toyota Corolla, then left the scene, Geller said.
The Toyota Corolla, possibly a 2009 through 2013 model, should have damage to its passenger side, including the front bumper, mirror and hood.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information on the striking vehicle is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 703-803-0026 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
State police is still in the process of notifying the man's next of kin. The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.