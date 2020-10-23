Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man whose decomposed body was found Oct. 13 at a recycling center in Manassas.
A worker discovered the remains inside the American Recycling Center at 10220 Residency Road, but the body was significantly decomposed and detectives have not been able to successfully identify the man, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Detectives right now don't believe the man was the victim of a homicide, but have not said how he died.
Police are releasing descriptive information from the autopsy examination in hopes of identifying the man and making notification to his next of kin.
The deceased is male and of unknown race/ethnicity, but likely of Hispanic, Caucasian or Asian origin. He was likely in his 20s to early 40s, approximately 5 foot 1 to 5 foot 4 inches tall and between 120-140 with a smaller build.
He had a heart-shaped tribal tattoo on the left outer bicep and an outline of the Playboy bunny tattoo (not filled in) on the lower right waist line area.
The deceased was wearing a dark-colored “New York Hard Rock Cafe” long-sleeved shirt, small dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored straight-fit “Vintage Genes Black” denim jeans, and a dark-colored two-prong belt.
Anyone with information on a possible identity of the deceased is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcgov.org/policetip.
