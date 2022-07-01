Police are looking for the man who left an emaciated pit bull at the Prince William Animal Shelter early Thursday morning.
Construction workers found the dog wandering near the shelter at 14807 Bristow Road around 7:15 a.m. that morning, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Video surveillance showed a light-colored SUV parked in front of the shelter entrance at 12:34 a.m. A man is then seen getting out of the car carrying a tri-colored pit bull. He attached one end of a leather leash to the dog and the other end to the front door handle before leaving the area.
During the early morning hours, the dog -- a tri-colored female between the ages of 1 and 2 years old -- was able to loosen the leash and was later located wandering near the front of the building by construction workers. Shelter staff found her to be emaciated and in poor health. She is currently receiving treatment at the center.
Animal control officers want to speak with anyone who has information about the man involved or the dog. The man was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with a blue panel on the sides and a reflective stripe across the back and on the sleeves.
What exactly is a "Master Officer"? Is that like a Corporal Captain? And a Pitty is only as good as how well it is Trained and Loved! Until it eats your face, your friend's face or your entire Child.Sorry, but you can not "train" away genetic tendencies. But you can Dream! Good Luck!
