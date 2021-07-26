Police are asking the public's identifying a man found dead last week behind a business off U.S. 1 in Woodbridge.
Police were called July 19 at 5:30 a.m., after the man was found unresponsive in the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, Prince William police Master Officer Renee Carr said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body was taken to the state medical examiner's office for further examination and autopsy. At this time, detectives do not believe the victim’s death is the result of a homicide, no foul play is suspected, Carr said.
The man remains unidentified and detectives are releasing information in hopes of identifying him and notifying his next-of-kin.
The man was known only as “David” to others in the area, with a possible last name of “Gonsales” or “Gonzalez.”
“David” is known to frequent the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy and the Prince William County Pkwy to retain work and occasionally rented rooms at the nearby Bay View Apartments, Carr said.
He may have immigrated from Quetzaltenango, Guatemala and possibly has family in Gwinnett County, Georgia.
More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.
