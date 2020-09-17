Prince William County police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a trio of commercial burglaries in Woodbridge on Sept. 8.
The first break-in occurred at 1:39 a.m. at the My Eye Doctor at 14465 Potomac Mills Road. Officers were called to a burglar alarm and arrived to find the front glass door shattered. A police K-9 checked the business and surrounding area, but no one was found. Interior property damage was observed but no property was immediately reported missing.
Then at 1:44 a.m., while responding to the My Eye Doctor burglary, officers were dispatched to the nearby Red Wings shoes at 14204 Smoketown Road for another reported alarm activation. When officers arrived, the front glass door was also shattered. The police K-9 checked around that business, too, but no one was found. Leather belts were reported missing.
At 5:02 a.m, police were called to Kwatch Jewelry at 4351 Dale Blvd. in Dale City to investigate a burglary. The business owner contacted police upon arriving and finding the front glass door shattered. Video surveillance showed an unknown white male using a hammer to break into the business around 2:10 a.m. Necklaces were reported missing.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-732-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip
