Police are trying to identify a man possibly struck by a car Thursday night in the Yorkshire area outside Manassas.
The unconscious man was found in a grassy area near the roadway at Orchard Bridge Drive and Centreville Road just after 9:10 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
"The investigation revealed the man was likely struck by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Centreville Road," Carr said.
Any driver possibly involved did not stay at the scene and there is no description of a striking car.
Police are still trying to determine the man's identity, Carr said.
Investigators want to talk to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.