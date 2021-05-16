A 43-year-old man was hit by several cars and killed Sunday morning in Great Falls -- and the driver who originally struck the victim left the scene, police said.
Officers were called at 5:21 a.m. for a report of a person hit by several cars near the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Redberry Court in Great Falls.
Officers found Allen Romero, of McLean, in the center eastbound lane of Leesburg Pike. Rescue personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Detectives from the crash reconstruction unit preliminarily determined Romero was crossing eastbound Leesburg Pike just prior to the intersection when he was hit by a 2011-2015 Ford Fusion.
As a result of the crash, Romero landed in the eastbound lanes and was subsequently struck by other vehicles, one of which remained at the scene, police said.
The initial striking car did not stop, but detectives were able to preliminarily identify the make and model of the vehicle as a driver’s side mirror was recovered at the scene.
If you have any information or believe you may have been involved in this crash, please contact the Fairfax police Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone - 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE.
This was the fifth pedestrian fatality in the county to date in 2021.
