A 31-year-old Stafford County man was killed in a Saturday morning motorcycle crash in Dumfries -- and police would like to talk to anyone who may have seen what happened.
The collision happened at 9:17 a.m. at the intersection of Fraley Boulevard and Graham Park Road in Dumfries, when a 2017 Honda 250L motorcycle traveling northbound on Fraley Boulevard collided with a 2005 Mazda MPV crossing the northbound lanes on Fraley from Graham Park Road.
The motorcyclist, Alexande Zambrano Vallecollo, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The Mazda driver was not injured. Perok said alcohol is not a factor.
Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.