A 32-year-old Catlett man was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Nokesville.
Police were called to the intersection of Va. 28 and Fauquier Drive at 7:57 am., where the operator of a blue, 2013 Kawasaki Ninja 650 lost control and crashed into a guardrail.
Two off-duty officers and other motorists performed CPR on the operator until rescue crews arrived, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The operator, Daniel Cody Starr of Catlett, was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the operator’s driving behavior prior to the crash. Additional information will be released when available. The investigation continues.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to:www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
