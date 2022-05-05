Police this week seized more than 5,000 suspected counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and arrested four men during drug raids in eastern Prince William County.
Prince William police and the DEA served search warrants Monday at three homes, two in Woodbridge and one in Dumfries, seizing firearms and thousands of suspected counterfeit, fentanyl-laced Percocet, the police department said in a Twitter post.
Police have not said if the arrests are connected to the recent of overdose deaths of two eastern Prince William teens, ages 14 and 15. Both died of after taking suspected fentanyl-laced Percocet.
The search warrants were conducted on Powell Drive and Millwood Drive in Woodbridge and Harwood Oaks Court in Dumfries.
The following men were arrested:
- Walter Alexander Quintanilla Gomez, 23, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic, possession of a firearm with a schedule I/II narcotic and receiving a stolen firearm.
- Emerson Giovanni Quintanilla Gomez, 20, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm with a schedule I/II narcotic and possession of a firearm with more than a pound of marijuana.
- Joel Medina, 19, is charged with furnishing a firearm to a minor.
- Zion Alexander Ryan, 19, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II narcotic.
“This is part of law enforcement’s ongoing joint effort to combat the opioid epidemic in the country,” police said in the tweet announcing the arrests.
How many children die while we condem the police?
