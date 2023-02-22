Fairfax County police officers shot and fatally wounded theft suspect Wednesday night outside Tysons Corner Center.
Police Chief Kevin Davis said two officers, one in plain clothes and the other in uniform, chased the man out of the mall into a thick wooded area along Fashion Boulevard. The officers gave commands, and shots were fired. It was unclear if the man had a weapon, the chief said.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he died before 7 p.m.
Police have not yet publicly identified the man, but Davis said he was "well known to law enforcement in the national capital region and he has a violent criminal history."
Police are looking for another man who was with the theft suspect in the mall. Davis said that person didn't appear to be involved, but detectives would like to talk to him or any witnesses to the events surrounding the shooting.
Police said Fashion Boulevard will remain closed through tonight and into tomorrow as the investigation continues and police search for evidence in the wooded area.
Davis said that the mall remains an “absolute safe destination for shoppers, for people going to dinner, or people pursuing entertainment,” echoing what he told the “DMV Download” podcast last December, after a 16-year-old was arrested for gun-related charges and six months after a shooting at the mall, which led to panicked shoppers fleeing and the shopping center closing as police investigated, WTOP News reported.
“We know how important this location is to many people, and that’s why our public safety commitment here is so robust. We have 16 police officers that are assigned full time to our team here,” Davis said.
