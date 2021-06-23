Police shot and killed a man who took hostages Tuesday at a convenience store in the Shenandoah Valley.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation into the shooting, which involved officers from state police, Town of Luray Police Department, Town of Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Sheriff's Office and National Park Police.
Local, state and federal law enforcement had responded en masse to a 911 call for an armed man having taken people hostage inside a convenience store in the 500 block of West Main Street in Luray, state police said in a news release. The call came in around noon and the responding officers staged in the parking lot outside the store.
For the next hour and 15 minutes, officers "worked to verbally engage the armed male subject via a loudspeaker," the release said.
The man refused to cooperate with law enforcement's repeated commands to put down his weapon and safely exit the building, state police said.
During the course of the attempted negotiations, he did come to the front of the store and open the door and then retreat back inside.
At approximately 1:15 p.m., the man exited through the front doors of the store with a long gun that he pointed at law enforcement, the release said.
Police then fired at the man, who died at the scene. State police have not released the man's pending notification of his next of kin.
There were no injuries to the two individuals taken hostage inside the store or any officers on the scene.
In accordance with state police policy, the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing criminal investigation and an administrative investigation.
