Herndon police shot and wounded a man on Tuesday.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Dulles Park Court, near the Dulles Park Shopping Center.
According to Herndon police, officers had been trying to stop a stolen car when a man got out of the car and fled. That fleeing man “presented a weapon,” police said, and officers opened fire.
The suspect is now in the hospital.
No officers were hurt. Two others inside the car were arrested.
(1) comment
Those police officers and guns,.guns, guns. Unacceptable culture of police doing their jobs in democratic led countries...
Notice how the law abiding citizen had a weapon. Just more culture of breaking the law in democratic led countries... Guns, guns, guns the culture of guns in democratic led countries. Make sure you get that!
[blink]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.