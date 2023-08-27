A 19-year-old Haymarket man was killed and his passenger injured in a Saturday morning crash that started with two drivers speeding in Gainesville, according to police.
The wreck happened about 1:10 a.m. on Catharpin Road near Fallen Oaks Place. Police said the drivers of a 2015 Toyota Corolla and a 2016 Hyundai Elantra were traveling southbound on Catharpin Road at "a high rate of speed."
"The Corolla driver passed the Elantra, crossing over the double yellow line," Prince William County police Officer Wade Dickinson said in a news release. "The driver of the Elantra then attempted to overtake the Corolla in a 'No Passing' zone when the Elantra made contact with the rear of the Corolla as it began to pass."
The Corolla then rotated and struck a 2006 Scion that was traveling the opposite direction. The Elantra left the roadway and traveled down an embankment before striking a tree.
The Elantra's driver, Qais Jailani, 19, of Haymarket later died at an area hospital. His passenger, a 19-year-old Gainesville man, suffered non-life threatening injuries, Dickinson said.
The drivers of the Corolla, a 16-year-old Haymarket boy, and the Scion, a 50-year-old South Riding woman, were not injured.
The investigation continues.
