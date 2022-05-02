Officers were called to the school at 7411 Hoadly Road in central Prince William County at 10:23 a.m. and arrived to find a crowd fleeing. Police located a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound, with community members providing aid, including a Prince William County firefighter.

Officers took over first aid until rescue workers arrived and the man was flown by helicopter to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries. He is now expected to survive, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.

A second victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries prior to police arriving, she said.

Detectives believe the two victims got into an argument with a man they know and the man pulled out a gun and fired "multiple rounds," striking them both, Carr said. At the time, the school's athletic fields were filled with children and families there for the 703 United Youth Sports league's flag football games.

During a search outside the school, police found a firearm which was collected for further processing, Carr said.

A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the shooter, who wasn't found. He is Black with a medium complexion and about 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 10 with a thin build, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact police.