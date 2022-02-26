Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who grabbed a woman jogging Friday evening on Dale Boulevard near Ridgefield Road.
The victim, a 36-year-old woman, reported she was jogging about 6:30 p.m. when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man.
During the encounter, the man inappropriately touched the victim before she was able to push him away, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The victim, who wasn’t injured, ran from the suspect before calling police and meeting officers at a nearby business. She believed the man was possibly intoxicated, Perok said.
The man was last seen going into the wooded area to the rear of Quiet Place. Officers searched the area but didn't find him.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to contact police.
The investigation continues.
The victim described the attacker as Black, light-skinned and tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks and minimal facial hair. He was last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, shoes, and a black mask.
