Police are investigating after an 11-year-old girl reported being grabbed by a stranger as she took out the trash Sunday night in the Dumfries area.
The report follows another attempted abduction Thursday in Lake Ridge in which an 11-year-old girl reported a stranger dragged her out of a second-story window.
In the latest case, the victim was taking out the trash near the rear of her home in the 3000 block of Antrim Circle when a stranger approached about 9:47 p.m.
The man grabbed the victim and told her not to move while preventing her from leaving, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The girl got away and the man fled on foot. The victim ran into her home and notified a family member, who called police.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.
