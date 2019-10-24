Police are investigating after a stranger tried to lure a child from a Bristow park Monday by asking if the victim wanted to see his dog.
Police were called Monday evening after the incident earlier in the day at Clareybrook Park at 12751 Rob Roy Way in Bristow.
A man in his 50s appeared to be in the park by himself, and after several minutes of watching children play, he approached a child, said Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
During the encounter, the man asked the child if he wanted to go with him to see his dog. The two then began walking away from the park before the caretaker intervened, Carr said.
There were no injuries reported.
The same man is believed to have been seen at least one other time in the area. No threats were made to the child or others at the park.
The man was described as white, heavy set, about 55 years old and 5 feet 9 with gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
