Fairfax County police are investigating two cases of suspicious buses trying to pick up children Thursday morning in Reston and Lorton.
Around 7:44 a.m., a short white bus with a blue stripe tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the area of Southington Lane in Reston. Officers were notified later in the morning, police said in a news release.
A community member tried to speak with the driver but he shut the door and drove off. The driver is described as a white male with facial hair.
A second incident occurred around 7:55 a.m. this morning involving a different bus. Officers were notified later in the day. The unmarked yellow school bus with black stripes tried to pick up elementary school students at a bus stop in the area of Chynoweth Street and Telegraph Road in Lorton, the release said.
When the driver was confronted by a community member, he drove away. The driver is described as a male, of unknown race, with long curly brown hair wearing a dark hat, a surgical mask and dark clothing.
If you have any information about this incident, please call 703-691-2131. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and online a www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org.
"The driver is described as a white male with facial hair." Thanks for the detailed description[whistling]
