A man is dead and a woman is in a hospital in Fairfax County in what the police are calling a domestic-related homicide.
The police said the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in the Alexandria section, just south of Huntley Meadows Park.
At about 8 p.m., the police said a 19-year-old shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend. They still haven’t released any names.
The teen is in custody, and the woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, the police said.
WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.
