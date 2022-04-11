A Woodbridge man working as a temporary teacher at Benita Fitzgerald Elementary School in Dale City has been charged with assaulting an 8-year-old boy in a classroom.
The incident happened April 7 at the school on Benita Fitzgerald Drive. The student was in a classroom with the temporary teacher and other staff members when "he became upset and spat at the accused," Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release. "The accused then approached the victim and smacked the victim in the face before exiting the classroom."
The other staff members present reported the incident to school administration who notified authorities. On April 8, police charged Eman Mohammed Alkindi, 44, of Woodbridge, with assault and battery, Perok said.
He was released on a court summons. No mugshot was available.
