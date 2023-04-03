Police say a thief stole an 11-year-old's bike from a playground in Dumfries, then brandished a gun at a good Samaritan who tried to get it back
The incident happened March 31 at 6:38 p.m. at Antrim Circle and Cosgrove Way while the 11-year-old boy was at a nearby playground. He told police he saw someone, possibly a juvenile, get onto his bike and ride off.
A short time later, the good Samaritan, a 40-year-old man, arrived at the boy’s home to return the bike, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
Officers further learned the good Samaritan saw the suspect on the stolen bike and made contact with the to retrieve it.
"During that encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and pointed the weapon at the good Samaritan’s feet before fleeing on foot," Perok said in a news release.
The good Samaritan then retrieved the bike and returned it. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was only described as a dark complected male with a thin build wearing dark-colored clothing.
