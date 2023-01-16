Fairfax County police continue to search for a 2012 gray Honda Accord stolen with a little girl in the back in the Lincolnia area last night.
At 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a parking lot in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike for an Accord that was stolen with a 5-year-old girl in the backseat.
Preliminarily, the child’s stepfather left the car running, while he went inside a restaurant to pick up food, Fairfax County police said in a news release. When he came back outside, the car and the child were gone.
The police helicopter and officers from around the county saturated the area while detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau began the Amber Alert process.
A lookout for the car and the child were quickly provided to surrounding jurisdictions.
Around 7:18 p.m., the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department was called to the area of 13th Street and E Street, NW after two community members found the child alone, the release said.
Fire and rescue personnel were requested to ensure the child was unharmed. She was soon reunited with her parents.
Detectives continue to search for the stolen 2012 gray Honda Accord with Maryland plates 94667CJ. The car has a black hood with damage to the front and back end. The suspect is described as a black male with dark curly hair. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.