Lake Accotink Park in Springfield is closed after three people were bitten by a coyote Saturday, Fairfax County police said on Twitter.
The three adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
If you see an abnormally aggressive coyote, get to safe place and call 911.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates on this story.
