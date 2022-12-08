Since the beginning of the month, three Prince William County teenagers have overdosed, and one died, after consuming counterfeit Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, police say.
On Dec. 3, officers were called to a home in the Manassas area for an unresponsive 17-year-old boy, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. Family began CPR and administered Narcan as 911 was contacted, but the teenager died.
On Dec. 5, police were called to another Manassas-area home where a 16-year-old boy was found in bed unresponsive and reportedly foaming at the mouth, Perok said. Fire and rescue crews took the boy to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.
On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Woodbridge boy was found unconscious and family members performed CPR until he regained consciousness. He was taken to an area hospital and is also expected to recover.
“While no evidence currently directly links these latest incidents together, all three are believed to be connected to the popular fentanyl-laced narcotic known as Perc30,” Perok said in a community alert.
The overdoses follow two other teen deaths in Prince William County earlier this year involving the lethal drug.
Police are working to identify the distributors of the deadly pills and would like to talk to anyone with information.
They also offer the following tips for parents and loved ones:
Prince William County Community Services and Prince William County Public Schools offer resources to help families with discussions about drugs and provide assistance if needed. Help is also available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The Drug Enforcement Agency provides valuable information to help families understand what to look for if someone suspects counterfeit narcotic use.
The Police Department offers medication disposal boxes at each of the three district stations in the county for residents to dispose of narcotics safely, no questions asked.
Residents can obtain lifesaving Narcan nasal spray from Community Services. Learn the signs of opioid use, addiction, overdose, and how to respond using Narcan in 60-minutes by attending a virtual REVIVE training. There are three classes scheduled in December. The training can be found on the Community Services events calendar. Community Services provides substance use disorder prevention, treatment, and recovery services to residents of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park and is committed to reducing overdoses in our area. Visit their website or call 703-792-7800 or 703-792-4900 for more information.
(5) comments
This is a direct result of China and Biden's wide open border policies. Democrats support open borders and of course the drug cartels take full advantage. Biden said just this week that he has more important things to do than be concerned with our wide open border. People need to vote smarter.
You can thank the Chinese for making it and China Joe for leaving the border wide open as the fentanyl pours into our country & destroys lives. Criminal.
Your argument is disingenuous. If you were serious about everything you said the death penalty should be levied against all drug users, dealers, and pharmacists.
Take a hard stand and execute all users of all status and class.
Provide education, but show no mercy.
His argument is NOT disingenuous. It is fact. There is no border - thus these drugs are killing Americans (most of them children) every single day by the thousands. Why is there no border? If you don't know the answer to that my friend, then YOU are the one that is disingenuous.
You make some of the most bizarre logic arguments I have ever seen. You can't even begin to let yourself criticize the president and his policies that are killing Americans everywhere. Fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death of US adults under 45 and this happened on Biden's watch. Most fentanyl comes into the US across the Mexican border, but Biden and you are not worried about it. Sick!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.