Police are trying to identify a man found dead in a tent last week off Wellington Road in Manassas.
A good Samaritan contacted police at 12:30 p.m. on April 19 for a body found in a tent in the area of Wellington and Livingston roads.
The body was in a decomposed state, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy and determination of cause of death.
"At this time, there is no threat to the community concerning the death," Carr said.
The man was possibly in his 60s and may have had light-colored or strawberry-blond hair, Carr said.
Anyone who may know the man’s identity is asked to contact police.
