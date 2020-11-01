Fairfax County police are on the scene of what appears to be a domestic-related shooting with two people found dead in a home in Centreville.
Officers were called to the 14000 block of Black Horse Court in the Newgate community for a shooting that occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday, police said on Twitter. There they found two victims deceased in the home.
"Homicide detectives are on-scene investigating the circumstances," police said.
Preliminarily, the incident is believed to be domestic related and there is no apparent threat to public safety.
The case follows two apparent murder-suicide cases in the last three days across the region. On Saturday morning, a man and woman in Stafford County were found dead in a home in the southern part of the county. And on Friday, an 80-year-old man shot and killed his 76-year-old wife at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, authorities say. The woman was a patient at the hospital.
