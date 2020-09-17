A majority of Virginians believe it is not safe enough to send children in their community back to school for in-person classes this fall, according to a new statewide poll released Thursday.

The poll conducted by the Center for Public Policy at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University found that 55% of respondents said it is not safe at all or not safe for in-person classes, while 42% think in-person classes would be very safe or somewhat safe.

The poll also found that 40% of respondents said they are not too likely or not at all likely to get a vaccine to prevent COVID-19, if one becomes available, even if it's approved by the Food and Drug Administration and provided at no cost.

Among Northern Virginia residents surveyed, 45% said they think in-person classes will be safe or very safe this fall, while 52% said they would not be safe. All Northern Virginia public school systems have opened only in a virtual format. The Tidewater and South Central regions of the state are the most skeptical, with 46% and 44%, respectively, saying it’s not at all safe, the poll found.

More than half of minorities (56%) believe it’s not at all safe to have in-person classes this fall, and Democrats also were more skeptical, with 77% saying it’s not too safe or not at all safe. Conversely, Republicans were more likely to see in-person classes as very or somewhat safe (60%).

“The concerns over premature school openings confirms that adequate plans vouchsafing safety have not been shown to the people, particularly the minority communities,” said former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, the nation's first elected African American governor, in a news release from his eponymous school.

The data showing skepticism regarding a vaccine is comparable to a national level finding released in August reporting that 35% of respondents would not get a vaccine.

In the VCU poll, women were more skeptical of getting a COVID-19 vaccine than men. Women were evenly split with 48% being very or somewhat likely to get the vaccine and 48% saying not too or not at all likely. Conversely, 7 in 10 men (70%) are very or somewhat likely to get vaccinated, with 52% saying very likely.

Differences also fell along party lines with independents and Democrats being more likely to get the vaccine, with 63% and 59% being very or somewhat likely. Republicans are evenly split with 49% saying very or somewhat likely and 49% saying not too or not at all likely. More than a third (35%) say they are not at all likely to get the vaccine.

The VCU telephone survey of 804 adults living in Virginia was conducted via landline and cell phone between Aug. 28 and Sept. 7. It has an estimated margin of error of 5.17 percentage points for all adults sampled.

For full results, click here.