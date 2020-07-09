The Ashburn-based Washington Redskins are considering changing their name, and a number of potential new names have been suggested.
Now it's your turn. What do you think? Which of the following names do you like the best? Or use the comments field to suggest another name and we'll add it to the survey.
(2) comments
How about the Washington"wankers"?
Rainbow colors with a pacifier on the helmet?
When they kneel they can make a sucking sound (represent their record for the last umpteenth year)
The Deadskins
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.