As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli Vega in the 7th District, which includes eastern Prince William County and all of Stafford County. Over $25 million was spent on the race by the candidates and other supporters.
Spanberger, who was first elected in 2018, ran for re-election in the district even though she lives in Henrico County, just outside Richmond, which was moved into the 1st District following the 2020 Census. The 1st District is represented by fellow Republican Rob Wittman, but members of Congress do not need to live in the districts they represent.
Vega, a member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, ran an aggressive campaign, featuring frequent appearances by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other well-known Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. Vega would be Virginia's first Hispanic congressional representative.
The Prince William areas in the district generally vote Democratic, so Spanberger will need to take a big lead there in order to offset the edge that Vega is likely to have in the district's more Republican areas of Stafford, Culpeper and elsewhere.
Meanwhile, another 2018 Democratic winner, Jennifer Wexton, was trying to hold on to her 10th District seat against Republican challenger Hung Cao. The 10th is centered in Loudoun County, which makes up about half the district, and also includes all of Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, western Prince William, and a small portion of southern Fairfax County.
Wexton ousted then-incumbent Barbara Comstock in 2018 and easily won re-election two years ago, but the district became less reliably Democratic in redistricting because most of the Fairfax precincts were moved out of it. Cao is a military veteran seeking his first elected position.
Loudoun has trended Democratic in recent years, and Wexton will probably have to win that county by a significant margin to offset Cao's likely edge elsewhere. Demonstrating the importance of the races to Democrats, First Lady Jill Biden made a campaign appearance with Wexton on Monday in the Ashburn area of Loudoun.
In his final pre-election forecast, University of Virginia political analyst Larry Sabato said the 7th District race leans toward Spanberger, while the 10th District will likely remain in Democratic hands.
Democrats currently hold 220 of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives, and Republicans have 212, with three vacancies. The U.S. Senate is split 50-50 (two independents caucus with Democrats), but Democrats control the chamber because Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tie-breaking vote.
In Prince William on Tuesday afternoon, several voters told InsideNoVa they decided which candidate to support based on the economy.
“I think the economy and the overall state of the government right now are going in the wrong direction,” said Duane Dupon, who was voting at First Mount Zion Baptist Church.
At Woodbridge Middle School, another voter, Wilburn Vanover, said President Joe Biden hasn't been successful in his first two years.
“I voted on the school issues, the cost of everything going up, the cost of gas," he added. "When some politicians get asked questions, they don’t answer them or they don’t follow through with their answers. So, you got to do something to make something change.”
Through Monday, over 940,000 Virginians had already cast absentee ballots, either in person or by mail. Of those, 97,000 were cast in the 10th District and about 88,000 in the 7th District. In 2021's gubernatorial election, nearly 1.2 million absentee ballots were cast statewide.
Prince William Registrar Eric Olsen said in-person turnout as of 1 p.m. Tuesday was at 15%. Olsen said another 17% of county voters had mailed in a ballot or voted early as of Friday. Olsen said about 8,000 of the ballots that were sent out for mail-in voting had not yet been returned as of Monday. Statewide, 98,000 mail-in ballots had not been returned; ballots postmarked by today and received by Friday can be counted.
Elsewhere in Northern Virginia, Democratic Reps. Don Beyer and Gerry Connolly were expected to easily win re-election in the 8th and 11th congressional districts, respectively. Among local races in the region, voters in Arlington were choosing a new County Board member, Fairfax city voters were electing a new mayor, and two School Board seats were up for election in Loudoun.
In Manassas, voters were choosing three members of City Council and three members of the School Board, and Prince William's towns of Dumfries, Haymarket, Occoquan and Quantico also had local offices on the ballot.
InsideNoVa reporters Cameron Delean and Nolan Stout contributed to this article.
